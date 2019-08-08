Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Market Value Declined While London Co Of Virginia Raised Its Stake; Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Holder Minerva Advisors Raised Stake by $665,180 as Share Value Declined

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 136,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.75 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 159,634 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 15,936 shares traded or 204.94% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 20/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 262.99 MLN YUAN; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – TRITECH GROUP LTD TTGL.Sl – UNIT ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE $25.1 MLN VS $24.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.51 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation owns 6,747 shares. Bluecrest reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Metropolitan Life Com invested in 0.07% or 80,552 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 161,489 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 129,490 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 42,632 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 449,347 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 15,376 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.04% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 162,664 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 3,327 shares. Shell Asset owns 24,918 shares.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,143 shares to 497,548 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital reported 115,768 shares. Morgan Stanley has 11,286 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 432 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,543 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) or 149,685 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 8,480 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 143,590 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) for 1 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 77,257 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 9,257 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has 128,517 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,321 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Mill Road Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.66% invested in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).