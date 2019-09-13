Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.63 Million as Shares Declined; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Value Rose While First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $672,588

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 19,340 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 108,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.67M, down from 113,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 129,696 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 6,785 shares to 63,939 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 23,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,125 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19M for 24.81 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.