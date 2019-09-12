Alexander & Baldwin Investment (ALEX) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $672,474; Bbr Partners Holding in Brown Forman (BF.B) Has Upped by $2.26 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Investment (ALEX) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 29,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 111,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 141,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 234,679 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manchester United: Relegated Investment Option Absent A Takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A&B reports $8.7M in net income, 11.5% gain in commercial real estate profit – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 367 shares to 5,034 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Llc has 1,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 24,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 759,127 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,035 shares. Pnc Grp Inc accumulated 53,221 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 229,662 shares. 367,447 were accumulated by Reinhart Partners Inc. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 12,622 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 8,671 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,025 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 10,394 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 122,413 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 193,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).