Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 23 2.60 N/A -1.52 0.00 Invitation Homes Inc. 26 8.59 N/A 0.06 443.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and Invitation Homes Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -4.9% Invitation Homes Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and Invitation Homes Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Invitation Homes Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. has an average target price of $26, and a 9.57% upside potential. On the other hand, Invitation Homes Inc.’s potential upside is 3.41% and its consensus target price is $28.83. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alexander & Baldwin Inc. seems more appealing than Invitation Homes Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. and Invitation Homes Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Invitation Homes Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander & Baldwin Inc. -0.3% 2.93% -0.55% 3.75% -0.21% 27.91% Invitation Homes Inc. 1.07% 2.39% 10.86% 23.07% 19.49% 36.8%

For the past year Alexander & Baldwin Inc. was less bullish than Invitation Homes Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Invitation Homes Inc. beats Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees. It operates 15 retail centers; 7 industrial assets; 7 office properties; and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii. The Land Operations segment includes planning, zoning, financing, constructing, purchasing, managing, selling, and investing in real property; leasing agricultural land; renewable energy activities, including investments in hydroelectric and solar facilities, and power purchase agreements; and diversified agribusiness. The Materials and Construction segment performs asphalt paving as prime contractor and subcontractor; imports and sells liquid asphalt; mines, processes, and sells basalt aggregate; produces and sells asphaltic and ready-mix concrete; sells various construction and traffic-control-related products; and manufactures and sells precast concrete products. The company was formerly known as A & B II, Inc. and changed its name to Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. in June 2012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.