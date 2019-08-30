Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Position Has Upped by Indexiq Advisors Llc; As Pg&E (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fil LTD Decreased by $30.60 Million Its Position

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 284 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.03 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 102.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 55,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 109,258 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 54,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 99,840 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22,745 shares to 77,647 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 137,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,131 shares, and cut its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 66,973 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 19,402 shares. 10,384 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. 14,165 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Essex Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 7.94M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.09% or 2,426 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.03% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 31,236 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Ltd Llc owns 14.09M shares for 17.18% of their portfolio. Abrams Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 25.00 million shares. Synovus Fincl Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 734,932 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors stated it has 1,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc holds 300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Taconic Capital Advsr Lp owns 0.08% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 60,000 shares. Pnc Ser Gp owns 7,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 508,078 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

