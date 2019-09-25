Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Stake; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Share Value Declined, Marsico Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.12 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 21,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 71,572 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 92,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 1.60M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 254,118 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $467.83M for 6.12 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

