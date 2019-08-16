Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holder Ckw Financial Group Has Upped Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Hilltop Holdings Upped Stake by $582,084

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 234,271 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 14,285 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 17,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 0% or 154,181 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,446 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 125,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 24,139 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 42,632 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Co owns 24,854 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Co stated it has 3,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. London Communications Of Virginia accumulated 0.29% or 1.33M shares. Shell Asset Company reported 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston owner sells land beneath Hawaii Home Depot – Houston Business Journal” on March 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Misses Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “A&B completes $90 million acquisition of iconic Queens’ MarketPlace retail center – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A&B buys land beneath Hawaii Home Depot store for $42M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,293 shares to 5,824 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 54,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,828 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Ptnrs owns 12.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 908,842 shares. Baxter Bros Inc owns 101,071 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterling Cap Mngmt owns 96,017 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 635,471 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Thematic Partners Llc has invested 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 61,305 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 0.76% or 250,000 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.75% or 78,780 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0.63% or 14,033 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.87% or 553,877 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 90,765 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth invested in 2,487 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And accumulated 5,091 shares or 0.05% of the stock.