Alethea Capital Management Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $314,001; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Holding In Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Was Increased

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 368,226 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 1.63M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 22,953 shares to 5,334 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 19,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,640 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ’s Opioid Lawsuit, Regulatory Nod for LLY, BMY, RHHBY Drugs – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.