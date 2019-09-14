Alethea Capital Management Upped Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake; Deere & Co (DE) Holder First Personal Financial Services Raised Its Holding by $637,395 as Valuation Rose

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 40,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6.81M shares. Capital Inc Ok holds 0.03% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Lc accumulated 72,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 33,879 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Incorporated Llc owns 21,934 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 309,804 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc stated it has 13,909 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 19,024 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 7,239 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Intact Investment reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Guardian Management owns 1.35% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 17,582 shares. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates Inc has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bb&T holds 0.25% or 161,095 shares. Argi has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 26,634 shares to 116,176 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).