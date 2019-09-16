Alethea Capital Management Upped Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $961,928 as Stock Value Declined; Westwood Management Holding In Fiserv (FISV) Was Upped

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47M, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.86 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,200 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,850 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 8,748 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 534,826 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd owns 19,508 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Carlson Cap reported 2,260 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.82% or 457,231 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc owns 2,609 shares. Btc Management stated it has 0.81% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,296 shares. C Gru Hldg A S owns 9,835 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.12% or 8,165 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 231,515 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.75% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.82M shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 415 shares.

