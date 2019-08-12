Alethea Capital Management Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $467,775; Needham Investment Management Boosted Air Lease (AL) Position by $1.12 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.12 million shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,250 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,500 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Vietnam Airlines – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 17,956 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 750 shares. Agf Invs reported 100,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company has 840 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 354,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 31,441 are held by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 586,030 shares. Cap Management Corporation Va reported 132,405 shares stake. Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,000 shares. First Manhattan invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Inv Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 36,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 107,038 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Assoc holds 4,623 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Artemis Inv Llp has 335,009 shares. River Road Asset Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Capital Management Inc reported 5,148 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 3.66M shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Northeast Mgmt holds 262,829 shares. Holderness reported 33,051 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Incorporated invested 4.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibson Lc holds 0.15% or 2,378 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc owns 15,846 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Corda Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,637 shares. Milestone Group Incorporated invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kj Harrison & Prtnrs reported 51,638 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp owns 543,640 shares.