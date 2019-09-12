Alethea Capital Management Upped By $609,000 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 350% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc acquired 3,500 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 4,500 shares with $786,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $121.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $169.1. About 1.40M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 42.69% above currents $21.2 stock price. Allegheny Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. See Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $40 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34 New Target: $28 Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Davis Elliot S had bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. 2,500 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock or 2,900 shares. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought 5,000 shares worth $91,800.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. It has a 15.92 P/E ratio. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium alloys; nickel-and cobalt alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 750,260 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 8,986 shares to 3,809 valued at $439,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 16,284 shares and now owns 10,770 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.21% above currents $169.1 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.

