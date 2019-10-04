Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Jackson Square Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI)

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 313,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 2.61M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.24M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 70,877 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 26,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 116,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, down from 142,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.71M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 27,611 shares to 266,527 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 318,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 15,133 shares. Affinity Inv Llc accumulated 1.54% or 59,110 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Comerica Bancorporation owns 100,397 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md owns 5,588 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 48,419 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 57,339 shares. Cypress Capital Gru has 5,385 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 396,133 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Quantbot Techs LP has 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cornerstone stated it has 1,265 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Inc reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.91% or 75,919 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0.96% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LOGI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 1,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street has 6,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 412,685 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). 9,618 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.61 million shares. Maverick holds 92,820 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 193,716 shares stake. Raymond James Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.96 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 0.23% or 23,500 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio.