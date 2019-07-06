Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Position as Share Price Declined; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Holding

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 29.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 110,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66M, down from 377,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 824,823 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool" on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, Amgen, NVIDIA, Bristol-Myers and Restaurant Brands – Nasdaq" on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen's Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga" published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer's Surprise Deal – Nasdaq" with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17B for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 20,045 shares to 468,525 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 122,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).