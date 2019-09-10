Alethea Capital Management Stake in Hasbro (HAS) Upped by $504,900; Parnassus Investments Has Upped Sysco Corp. (SYY) Holding by $25.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 393,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 8.75M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.32M, up from 8.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 3.33 million shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.94. About 485,845 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Pfd 6.00 Percent Due 01/15/2021 by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 497,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.1% or 13,186 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.13% or 500,732 shares. 43,860 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd. Lifeplan Grp Inc owns 50 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 23,029 shares. Savant Cap reported 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Beacon Fincl Group reported 0.06% stake. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lincoln National invested in 3,837 shares. Btc Cap has invested 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nbt Bankshares N A has 15,004 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 88,617 shares. Schulhoff Incorporated holds 0.59% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 16,435 shares. Quantbot Lp, a New York-based fund reported 146,731 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Lp holds 152,906 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sysco acquires small broadline distributor – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 1.69 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares. Amer Century invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 32,233 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 153,256 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisers Ltd accumulated 18,772 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3,103 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 225,587 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 11,894 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 2,658 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Company invested in 0% or 9,022 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 14,151 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Counselors Inc owns 74,374 shares.