Alethea Capital Management Stake in Capital One Finl (COF) Lowered by $679,104; As Yy (YY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 39,517 shares. Palladium Partners Lc holds 9,170 shares. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.53 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 127,422 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 223 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0.08% or 6.64M shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 5,815 shares. Burney has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Professional Advisory invested in 3.34% or 203,255 shares. Savant Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tru Company Of Oklahoma accumulated 10,839 shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 50,000 shares. Leisure Cap owns 6,424 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.