Alethea Capital Management Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Raised; Tyvor Capital Upped Stake in Kohls (KSS) by $31.50 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 497.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 463,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 556,417 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.27M, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.19M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 23.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers has 200 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1,480 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 86 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 26,500 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,683 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 52,488 shares. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 135 shares. Matarin owns 54,418 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt has invested 6.27% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,577 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 99,682 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riverhead Management reported 71,894 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 208,936 shares.

