Alethea Capital Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $176.13. About 723,318 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $174.83. About 2.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management stated it has 48,460 shares. 19,239 were reported by Keystone Finance Planning. Loudon Inv Mgmt accumulated 2.74% or 16,015 shares. 871,304 are owned by First Trust Advsrs Lp. Laffer Investments reported 0% stake. Lumina Fund Ltd Com reported 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oberweis Asset Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bb&T has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 396,278 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pzena Investment Limited Co has invested 0.98% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd stated it has 670,178 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 5,015 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares to 11,892 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 464,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,350 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

