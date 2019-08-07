Alethea Capital Management Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Decreased by $316,160 as Stock Price Rose; Carnival Plc (CUK) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Position by $466,970

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 1.00 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 9,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, down from 28,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 178,746 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 15/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,719 shares to 66,755 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares to 2,775 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.