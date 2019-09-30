Alethea Capital Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $2.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 26,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.32M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 28,700 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 68,295 shares. Syntal Cap Limited Com holds 1.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 68,024 shares. Cedar Rock Capital invested in 9.43M shares. 225,243 were accumulated by Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.24% stake. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv holds 0.67% or 34,741 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 544,408 shares stake. Citadel Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Blue Edge Capital has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baxter Bros reported 2,624 shares stake. Sns Fin Gp Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,264 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ithaka Gp Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,600 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 73,976 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $300.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.44M shares. Sand Hill Advisors Llc holds 48,442 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,300 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 5,515 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 15,143 were accumulated by Ht Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt stated it has 3.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn invested in 33,909 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 156,525 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Plancorp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 6.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 137,760 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 1.49 million shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,817 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology owns 3,208 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,540 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 41,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,857 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

