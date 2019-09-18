Alethea Capital Management Position In Duke Energy New (DUK) Was Upped; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Position by $2.48 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4,957 shares traded or 31.56% up from the average. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 2.17 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares to 109,901 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innerworkings (NASDAQ:INWK) by 211,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR).

More notable recent P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PAM Transportation: Expensive Valuation, Underwhelming Prospects – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Boxlight Jumps After Q4 Results; ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer to Purchase up to 200000 Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PTSI) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 3,087 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 2,500 shares. Blackrock accumulated 232,838 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Renaissance Limited has invested 0.02% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Sg Americas accumulated 2,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 395,552 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,107 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 324 shares. Horrell Cap Management Inc, Arkansas-based fund reported 30,941 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 19,191 shares to 7,640 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 26,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,176 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).