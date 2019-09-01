Alethea Capital Management Position in Capital One Finl (COF) Decreased by $679,104 as Valuation Declined; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $688,090; Share Price Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 1,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 178,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.05M shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Capital International Invsts owns 451,054 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.03% or 127,422 shares. Victory has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Investment Counselors Of Maryland invested in 21,624 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 15,470 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 5,500 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.17% or 896,737 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd, a California-based fund reported 5,181 shares. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 8,623 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 3.70M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One July credit-card delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Before Capital One breach, internal staff raised red flags – Washington Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren on Value Investing, Interest Rates and the Media Landscape – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,973 shares to 14,433 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 5,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,752 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).