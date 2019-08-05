Alethea Capital Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position by $548,756 as Valuation Rose; Advent International Boosted United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holding by $4.48 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 498,521 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 375,234 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,089 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.22 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

