Alethea Capital Management Lowered Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; As Service International (SCI) Stock Price Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 748,386 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 584,474 shares to 36,988 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 90,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares to 2,775 shares, valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.