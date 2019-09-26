Alethea Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Market Value Declined; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.38 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.25M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.16. About 484,641 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 41,766 shares to 13,857 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 48,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,781 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy will seek to renew nuclear plant licenses to support its carbon reduction goals – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regulators remove hurdle for Duke Energy’s Constitution Pipeline – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Are pollution controls failing at Duke Energy coal plant near Charlotte? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

