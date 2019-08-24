Alethea Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Hasbro (HAS) by $504,900 as Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $307,432 as Stock Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.94% or $10.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 2.05 million shares traded or 108.58% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REORGANIZE INTO 3 MAIN DIVISIONS; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency, though it would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested 0.16% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). M&T Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Putnam Invs Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 700,106 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP reported 19,622 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,438 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 44,056 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Com. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 6,100 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.51% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 143,778 shares. Starr Co stated it has 14,436 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 37,162 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc has 0.11% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3,035 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7.76M shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management Inc holds 45,532 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,468 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 14,866 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.45% stake. Baillie Gifford Communication stated it has 2.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Management One Ltd owns 1.17M shares. 1.33M are held by Brown Advisory. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.18 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd. 28,404 were accumulated by Ledyard Natl Bank.