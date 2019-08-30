Alethea Capital Management Increased Hasbro (HAS) Stake by $504,900; As Novo (NVO) Stock Value Declined, Folketrygdfondet Has Cut Position by $24.96 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 168,894 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 454,603 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones; 27/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 04/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 1%; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Local Currencies of 3%-5%, Had Seen 2%-5%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PLANS TO START STEP PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME LATER THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts)

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oil Slides, But Set for Weekly Gains as Trade Tensions Ease – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hasbro (HAS) Down 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LabCorp’s Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Service – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 32,233 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,032 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 143,778 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 176 shares. Washington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 77 shares. 399 are held by Delta Asset Limited Com Tn. Citadel Limited Liability Com owns 9,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Confluence Wealth Ltd Llc holds 3,103 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,125 shares. Valley Advisers accumulated 36,392 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,116 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.