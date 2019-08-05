Alethea Capital Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; American Trust Investment Advisors Stake In Occidental Pete (OXY) Was Has Raised

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Limited Ca holds 80,915 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 16,215 shares. 128,187 were accumulated by Dana Invest Advisors. Uss Limited invested in 1.52% or 2.04M shares. Amer Century Companies has 983,958 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 380,670 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Chilton Capital Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,056 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 650,319 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.31% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 195,421 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 5.23 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Synovus stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kings Point Mgmt holds 0% or 375 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.18% or 518,585 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.52M shares. 23,083 were reported by Btc Cap Management Incorporated.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Ltd has 4,068 shares. Hendley & owns 4.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,725 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 6.8% stake. Naples Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 44,878 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.6% stake. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Co has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.76% or 111,973 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 7.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 204,791 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Com. Suncoast Equity Management holds 3.46% or 82,138 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 1.29% stake. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,692 shares. Mai Cap reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 10.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 121,490 shares. 19,801 were reported by Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.