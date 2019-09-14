Alethea Capital Management Holds Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK); As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 56.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 7,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 17,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96 million shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Lowe’s Executives Want Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Davis R M holds 0.04% or 12,312 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated holds 1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 72,959 shares. Veritable LP has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 25,526 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 5,372 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 6.13M shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs stated it has 40,164 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Zebra Management Limited Company owns 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,897 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,301 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 7,057 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 1,158 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.38% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). National Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.5% or 10,018 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Miracle Mile Limited stated it has 22,663 shares. 1.69M were reported by Lord Abbett Company Limited Liability Corp. Mcrae Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,864 shares. Diversified Trust Comm has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 121 shares. Spc has 4,266 shares. Cadinha And Communications Limited holds 3,607 shares. 184,865 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Adirondack Trust invested in 1,342 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tiedemann Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 3,493 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.