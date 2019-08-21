Alethea Capital Management Holding In Hasbro (HAS) Was Increased; Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Monetary Management Group Decreased Its Stake

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 135,485 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: NEW BLACK PANTHER ITEMS COMING FOR HOLIDAYS

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 6,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 8,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 6.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,100 shares to 16,620 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

