Alethea Capital Management Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) Cut by $820,040; Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Westwood Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.20 Million

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 8,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 330,696 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.48 million, down from 339,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 31,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 16,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 48,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 3.65 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Orville Redenbacher’s, Swiss Miss, Hallmark Channel Offer A Chance To “Snack, Watch And Win” A Walk-On Movie Role – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Albion Grp Inc Ut accumulated 0.03% or 8,060 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Management has invested 0.4% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Optimum Invest Advisors has 1,322 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 27,492 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.13% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 33,940 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 12,400 shares. Eqis Capital stated it has 8,190 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.08% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 166,463 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 6,435 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 53,390 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Llc holds 1,881 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Co Delaware stated it has 10,947 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 85,170 shares. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa reported 6,175 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability owns 2,556 shares. Cumberland Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cap Mngmt Va owns 35,491 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8.43% or 71,064 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.71% or 173,329 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.29% or 181,322 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).