Alethea Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised by $467,775 as Market Valuation Rose; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 7,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 40,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 47,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS LAST WEEK, LEARNED THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA MAY NOT HAVE DELETED THE DATA AS THEY HAD CERTIFIED; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 28/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s High-Wire Act as Congress Scrutinizes Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,582 shares to 39,237 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.