Alethea Capital Management Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Position Held by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 794,669 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 96,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 94,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 794,669 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 343,694 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Invest Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 3,087 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc invested in 20,450 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Finemark National Bank reported 38,937 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 288,454 shares. Hrt Financial Limited owns 7,734 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Co owns 0.29% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,011 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1,122 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ifrah Fin Service Inc owns 2,217 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 1,100 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited accumulated 4,530 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 38,293 shares stake.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: VRAY, NKTR, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,742 shares to 24,169 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,024 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

