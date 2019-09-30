Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $314,001; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Fort Point Capital Partners Llc

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1730.04. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another move to convert Amazon Prime customers into Whole Foods customers. All U.S. Prime customers will soon be eligible for a discount of 10% on sale items inside Whole Foods stores; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 2.15 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford And Associate stated it has 1,152 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 326,255 shares. 142 are owned by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc. Glenmede Na holds 20,088 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust invested in 0.49% or 4,320 shares. Lynch In stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Golub Grp Inc holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 370 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 443 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Oak Ridge Llc holds 19,765 shares. 11,728 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. 7,990 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Limited. Ws Lllp reported 4,539 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 184,184 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Limited has 31 shares.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 7,312 shares to 189,978 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,215 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 505,256 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.56% or 144,679 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Commerce holds 102,000 shares. Allen Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 0.68% or 171,168 shares. 269,364 are owned by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.86% or 405,000 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Counsel has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Callahan Advisors Limited owns 108,998 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Communication reported 109,247 shares stake. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,161 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 1.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 28,477 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 2.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 218,243 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 517,795 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.