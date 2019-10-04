Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $609,000; Share Price Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 21,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 342,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74M, down from 363,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 872,014 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $786,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $162.5. About 200,923 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,393 shares to 6,334 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Biltmore Wealth Ltd Co holds 2,735 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.28% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lee Danner And Bass reported 25,177 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mar Vista Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.00 million shares. -based Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,197 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1,744 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thomas White International Ltd has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 553 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advsrs. 1,626 are owned by Sfmg Limited Liability. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 3.19 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Texas Yale has 1,945 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accuvest Global reported 7,146 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aspiriant Llc owns 35,659 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 1.95 million shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 80,480 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lathrop Investment reported 4.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 6.62 million shares. Grace & White Incorporated Ny has 6,940 shares. Peoples Fincl Services holds 37,845 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,287 shares. Moreover, Amarillo Bancshares has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 86,508 shares to 746,000 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.94 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.