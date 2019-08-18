Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Its Hasbro (HAS) Position by $504,900 as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Stock Rose While Diversified Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 614,988 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Skechers (SKX) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tapestry Tanks 20% – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Starbucks Be Worried About Robots? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

