Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Its Hasbro (HAS) Holding by $504,900; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $16.08 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.21M shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Intl Rev $287.9M; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Rev $716.3M; 24/04/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us sets up $156 million fund for trade claims -lawyer

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CZR, HAL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,053 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 300 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 111,000 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 0.23% or 366,516 shares. Silver Point Cap LP has 16.23M shares for 19.84% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 1.00M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.03% or 1,479 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 32,100 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 50,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street reported 13.38M shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 232,723 shares. Lafitte Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 9.23% or 2.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 4,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 26,248 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,752 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). British Columbia Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 32,711 shares. Howe & Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 275 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 442,714 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 45,933 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% or 7,811 shares in its portfolio. Regions stated it has 489,149 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.