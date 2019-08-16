Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Its Hasbro (HAS) Holding by $504,900 as Share Value Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stack Financial Management Lowered Its Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 192,018 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO SAYS `LAST JEDI’ TOYS CAME OUT TOO SOON BEFORE FILM; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 14/03/2018 – HASBRO ‘BBB’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND BOUGHT BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP TO; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 16.16 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Investment Ltd Company holds 0.44% or 148,066 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 7,150 shares. Century Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 5 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 6,768 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 41,369 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.30 million shares stake. Art Limited Company has 16,330 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel has 0.09% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4,227 shares. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 53,909 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Opus Investment has invested 0.49% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Moreover, Millennium Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 279,061 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.