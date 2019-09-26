Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $961,928 as Stock Value Declined; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose, Lpl Financial Cut Its Holding

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 18,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 26,948 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, down from 45,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $193.38. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 218.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 10,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 15,931 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 2.29 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.22 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Magellan Asset Ltd reported 2.42 million shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 385,812 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc accumulated 559,052 shares. 12,127 were accumulated by Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership. First Republic Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 102,730 shares. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 33,400 shares. Mai Capital reported 14,399 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 1,341 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc holds 12,293 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 13,270 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 25,325 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 456 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Fincl Bank reported 3,026 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $392.00M worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 16,222 shares to 366,573 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 30,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,466 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,770 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

