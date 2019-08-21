Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake By $548,756; Simulations Plus Has 1.3 Sentiment

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 39 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 30 reduced and sold their stakes in Simulations Plus Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.64 million shares, up from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Simulations Plus Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 59.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $368,000 value, down from 7,498 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $185.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 184,837 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. for 252,309 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 424,469 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.5% invested in the company for 278,475 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.32% in the stock. Redmond Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,076 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58 million for 103.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company has market cap of $650.07 million. The firm offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics , and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It has a 86.23 P/E ratio. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.15 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -4.06% below currents $132.89 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18.