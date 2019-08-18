Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose; Hollencrest Securities Increased Its Bristol (BMY) Holding

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt invested in 15,095 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Puzo Michael J holds 22,681 shares. Asset Management Grp Inc Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 61,871 shares. Allstate invested in 0.32% or 97,527 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 160,677 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability reported 114,681 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Management Ltd has 928 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 50,661 were reported by M Secs. Moreover, Fairfield Bush & has 1.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 48,128 shares. Cap Counsel Inc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafayette Incorporated reported 48,270 shares. Boltwood Capital holds 10,137 shares. Troy Asset Management has 0.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 94,674 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.21M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,655 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 23,278 shares to 24,912 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD) by 11,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,209 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 0.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 18,274 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Management Lc. Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd holds 10,296 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 0% or 200 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Company holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 6,805 shares. Burney invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Country Club Trust Company Na owns 20,605 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Llc owns 739,674 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Com holds 5,825 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.23% or 534,801 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt reported 80,358 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,868 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.