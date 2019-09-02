Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $548,756; Share Value Rose; Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Valuation Declined While Forest Hill Capital Decreased Its Position

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 124,950 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,053 shares to 435,059 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.17 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associate Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 74,356 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 16,119 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Aperio Limited Liability Com invested in 11,931 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Waddell & Reed Financial holds 615,263 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 15,028 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.02M shares. Sei Invests Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,159 shares. Mengis Cap reported 10,485 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 196,996 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 14,447 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 39,282 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 120 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,024 are held by Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management). Corda Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 3.61% or 254,386 shares. Montecito Bancorp holds 0.52% or 13,888 shares. St Germain D J Com holds 106,897 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 59,140 shares. Parsec Fincl Management has invested 1.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davenport & Llc stated it has 1.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Granite Invest Prtn Lc has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 170,778 were reported by Davidson Investment Advisors. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa reported 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 37,024 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,026 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.