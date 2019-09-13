Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Dover (DOV) Stake by $844,200; As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Albert D Mason Trimmed Stake

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, down from 46,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 1.05 million shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 5,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 13,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $99.67. About 745,938 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Cap Lc reported 2.12 million shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.3% or 224,350 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 8,795 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 5,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts holds 0% or 1,990 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Lc has 283,183 shares. 54,260 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 124,108 shares. 3,542 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 11,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 13,347 shares. Family Cap Trust holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares. Legacy Partners has invested 0.12% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $153.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 10,931 shares to 15,931 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 27,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

