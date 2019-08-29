Alethea Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $316,160; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding Held by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 7,786 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 5,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.95. About 1.10M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $206.97. About 1.73M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Whittier Tru stated it has 388 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 2,351 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.78% stake. Blackstone Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 50,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 200 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.14% stake. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Marietta Limited Liability reported 4,252 shares. 147,402 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Peoples Fincl holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 0.16% or 3,380 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,707 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 2,484 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 176,472 shares to 78,446 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 31,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,300 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Incorporated has invested 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Oregon-based Ims Capital Management has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). British Columbia Management invested in 0.31% or 198,083 shares. Moreover, Albion Grp Inc Ut has 0.44% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,014 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.9% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 14,220 shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Parsec Financial Management invested in 1.75% or 144,859 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,707 shares. Benin Mgmt reported 2,385 shares. Verity Verity Limited Com stated it has 1.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Massachusetts Fin Ma has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas reported 1,379 shares.