Alethea Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $548,756; Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Marriott International (MAR) Holding by $20.02 Million; Market Value Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 161,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3.63 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $453.56 million, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.28M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 13,587 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 5,268 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,650 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 5,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Covington Cap accumulated 0% or 389 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 26,300 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 48,488 shares. Everence Capital Management owns 8,406 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ww Investors stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Financial Corp In holds 430 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 155,143 shares to 211,733 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 82,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).