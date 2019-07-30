Alethea Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Shorts Raised By 4.35%

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) had an increase of 4.35% in short interest. ARNA’s SI was 3.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.35% from 3.24 million shares previously. With 386,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s short sellers to cover ARNA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 20,125 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 22.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 19/03/2018 – Arena Pharma: Etrasimod Was Well Tolerated and There Were Fewer Patients With Serious Adverse Events; 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society International Conference; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARNA, DBVT, TSLX, VYGR; 12/04/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 14; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS – ETRASIMOD WAS WELL TOLERATED, HAD FEWER PATIENTS WITH SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 14/03/2018 Arena Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals and Outpost Medicine Enter into Licensing Agreement for Undisclosed Novel Compound; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the Amer Thoracic Society Intl Conference

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 59.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 3,000 shares with $368,000 value, down from 7,498 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $184.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 328,133 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B

Among 3 analysts covering Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharma had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod , which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has a 5 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.00 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,435 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. 17,449 were reported by Country Club Tru Na. Arcadia Corp Mi accumulated 9,900 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hamel Associate Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,111 shares. First Mercantile reported 26,952 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,709 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Farmers Tru invested in 2.43% or 69,941 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 11,050 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First National Trust Company holds 63,633 shares. 828,280 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank.

