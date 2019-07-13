Alethea Capital Management Has Lowered Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Maintains Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Georgia’s Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Despite 737 MAX Grounding, US Airlines May Not Be Suffering – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Canopy Growth, Caterpillar Fall Premarket – Yahoo News” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Prepares to Retire Its Aging MD-80 Fleet – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Another trade for 5.37M shares valued at $265.23M was made by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Wednesday, March 6. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelliam Management LP holds 464,000 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Intrust Bank Na has 11,281 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 15,010 shares. Covington Cap holds 551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 1.35 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 517 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 15.25M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 15,004 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited. Malaga Cove Cap Limited reported 0.18% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 205,228 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prio Wealth LP reported 0.63% stake. Franklin Incorporated holds 13.16 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natixis reported 629,660 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 753 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 200 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 17,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stevens Limited Partnership reported 9,091 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.58% or 4.44M shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 974,972 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 280,778 shares.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 231,965 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Unicorn Sneaker Reseller Gets Alphabet Backing – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Trump defends use of Deutsche Bank, says bank has been ‘maligned’ – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.