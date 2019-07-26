Alethea Capital Management Has Lowered By $679,104 Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding; Investure Has Increased Baidu (BIDU) Stake By $2.55 Million

Investure Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 30.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investure Llc acquired 15,550 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Investure Llc holds 66,800 shares with $11.01M value, up from 51,250 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $39.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.24. About 1.21M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 142,810 shares with $11.67 million value, down from 151,194 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $46.24B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 1.67M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Of Oklahoma reported 10,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 86,832 are owned by South State Corp. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Illinois-based Harris Associates LP has invested 1.25% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 193,510 shares or 2.93% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.29% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 698 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 94 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. 683 Mgmt Llc owns 1.82% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 246,000 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.12% or 573,900 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Com accumulated 2,637 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 200,905 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn invested in 635 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of COF in report on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investure Llc decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) stake by 42,800 shares to 168,130 valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (XES) stake by 61,700 shares and now owns 1.88 million shares. Jbg Smith Pptys was reduced too.