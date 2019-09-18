Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $314,001; New Generation Advisors Boosted Its P G & E (PCG) Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased P G & E Corp (PCG) stake by 10.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New Generation Advisors Llc acquired 26,841 shares as P G & E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The New Generation Advisors Llc holds 279,492 shares with $6.41M value, up from 252,651 last quarter. P G & E Corp now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 5.20 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 451.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alethea Capital Management Llc acquired 2,259 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Alethea Capital Management Llc holds 2,759 shares with $384,000 value, up from 500 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 1.44 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.55% above currents $129.9 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $17’s average target is 46.05% above currents $11.64 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of PCG in report on Monday, September 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

