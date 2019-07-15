Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Hasbro (HAS) Holding by $504,900; Nli International Increased Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $392,040

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 1,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 34,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 957,336 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 15/03/2018 – HASBRO SAYS EXPECTS PENDING LIQUIDATION AND CLOSURE OF TOYS “R” US STORES TO BE DISRUPTIVE TO ITS BUSINESS IN NEAR TERM, MOST NOTABLY DURING 2018; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch(R) in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers and Other Entertainment Assets; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Lau Llc reported 850 shares. 36 were reported by Financial Inc. Baxter Bros reported 0.21% stake. Counselors owns 62,480 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,485 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yorktown Mngmt And Research has 1,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,243 shares. 2,616 are held by Nbt Bankshares N A New York. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intrust State Bank Na invested in 3,926 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,600 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 53,640 shares to 187,940 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,030 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

